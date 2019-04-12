Hackensack Middle School Student Hospitalized After Colliding With SUV

A young student was hospitalized after he ran into the side of a passing SUV near Hackensack Middle School early Monday afternoon, authorities said.

A witness told police the 12-year-old boy suddenly darted across Union Street in the middle of the block near Clay Street and smacked into the SUV around 1 p.m., city police Lt. Anthony Natale said.

The impact broke off a side mirror, Natale said.

The boy was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with minor injuries, the lieutenant said.

The female SUV driver remained at the scene, he said.

Police were investigating.

