Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Drug-Raiding Paterson Police Uncover Major Cockfighting Ring: 60 Roosters, Steroids, More
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hackensack Middle School Student Hospitalized After Colliding With SUV

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The boy, 12, wasn't in the crosswalk when a witness told police he suddenly darted across Union Street.
The boy, 12, wasn't in the crosswalk when a witness told police he suddenly darted across Union Street. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A young student was hospitalized after he  ran into the side of a passing SUV near Hackensack Middle School early Monday afternoon, authorities said.

A witness told police the 12-year-old boy suddenly darted across Union Street in the middle of the block near Clay Street and smacked into the SUV around 1 p.m., city police Lt. Anthony Natale said.

The impact broke off a side mirror, Natale said.

The boy was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with minor injuries, the lieutenant said.

The female SUV driver remained at the scene, he said.

Police were investigating.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.