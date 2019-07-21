Hackensack Man, 20, Charged In Paterson Shooting

A 20-year-old Hackensack man was charged in one of a series of overnight shootings in Paterson.

Police were investigating another shooting when they heard gunfire and found a 23-year-old male Paterson man who’d been struck in the area of Summer Street and Godwin Avenue.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson with injuries that authorities said weren't considered life-threatening.

The victim was one of six people wounded by gunfire in three shootings before dawn Saturday. Authorities didn't immediately say whether they consider any of the incidents related.

Nazir Carter, meanwhile, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement.

Carter remained held Sunday in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

