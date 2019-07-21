Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Gunman Robs Gas Station Where Three Were Killed By Overdosing Driver
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hackensack Man, 20, Charged In Paterson Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Nazir Carter
Nazir Carter Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 20-year-old Hackensack man was charged in one of a series of overnight shootings in Paterson.

Police were investigating another shooting when they heard gunfire and found a 23-year-old male Paterson man who’d been struck in the area of Summer Street and Godwin Avenue.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson with injuries that authorities said weren't considered life-threatening.

The victim was one of six people wounded by gunfire in three shootings before dawn Saturday. Authorities didn't immediately say whether they consider any of the incidents related.

WILD WEST: Six Struck In Series Of Pre-Dawn Paterson Shootings

Nazir Carter, meanwhile, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement.

Carter remained held Sunday in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.