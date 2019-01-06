Hackensack Ice-Skating Coach Charged With Sexually Abusing Child

An ice skating coach from Hackensack sexually abused a youngster in Edgewater, authorities charged.

Andrew Lavrik, 32, of Summit Avenue remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Monday following a detention hearing in Hackensack on charges of criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

Lavrik – a coach/instructor at the Ice House in Hackensack who once was an international ice dancer -- was arrested after Edgewater police received a report last month of an alleged incident in November, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Monday.

Calo’s Special Victims Unit and Edgewater police investigated, he said.

