Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Two Charged In Cornerstone Bar Beating In Hillsdale, Victim Remains Critical
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hackensack Ice-Skating Coach Charged With Sexually Abusing Child

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Andrew Lavrik
Andrew Lavrik Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

An ice skating coach from Hackensack sexually abused a youngster in Edgewater, authorities charged.

Andrew Lavrik, 32, of Summit Avenue remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Monday following a detention hearing in Hackensack on charges of criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

Lavrik – a coach/instructor at the Ice House in Hackensack who once was an international ice dancer -- was arrested after Edgewater police received a report last month of an alleged incident in November, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Monday.

Calo’s Special Victims Unit and Edgewater police investigated, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.