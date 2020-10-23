Hackensack Driver Who Tried Fleeing After Hitting Paramus Shopper, Cashier Charged With Assault

A Hackensack driver who tried to flee after his car struck a 65-year-old shopper and a cashier helping her load groceries into her car at the Paramus ShopRite was charged with two counts of assault by auto, authorities said.

Gary Mongelli, 68, "reported a mechanical failure" of his 2015 Nissan Versa after he put it into reverse in the lot of the eastbound Route 4 supermarket and struck the Hackensack shopper and 33-year-old female cashier following the Oct. 15 afternoon crash, police said at the time.

However, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday that Mongelli put the car into drive after hitting the women, struck the cashier with it a second time and was stopped by a witness as he tried to pull out of the lot onto Sheperd Way.

EMS members took both women to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious injuries, Musella said.

The 33-year-old victim remained hospitalized in stable condition Friday, the prosecutor said. The shopper was released on Tuesday, he said.

The sedan was impounded for a mechanical check as part of an investigation by Paramus police and members of Musella's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit that produced the charges.

Mongelli remained free pending a Nov. 6 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.