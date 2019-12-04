Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hackensack Driver, 69, Hospitalized After SUV Rams Utility Pole On Route 1/9 In Ridgefield

Jerry DeMarco
The crash caused huge backups on both sides of Broad Avenue (Rt 1/9) in Ridgefield.
The crash caused huge backups on both sides of Broad Avenue (Rt 1/9) in Ridgefield. Photo Credit: Werner R. Ennesser for DAILY VOICE

An SUV slammed head-on into a telephone pole on busy Broad Avenue in Ridgefield Wednesday afternoon, leaving it tilted over the roadway and sending the driver to the hospital.

The 69-year-old Hackensack driver was taken in stable condition with a head injury to Hackensack University Medical Center after crashing into the pole in the parking lot of Matera’s Garden and Nursery Center shortly after 2:30 p.m., Ridgefield Police Chief Thomas Gallagher said.

Her SUV was totaled.

The crash just south of Marion Place caused major delays in both directions on the ordinarily busy thoroughfare.

The pole hung precariously over the northbound lanes of Broad Avenue (Route 1/9), forcing Ridgefield police to divide both southbound lanes to divert traffic around it.

PSE&G responded for repairs.

The pole hung precariously over the northbound lanes of Route 1/9, forcing Ridgefield police to divide the southbound lanes to divert traffic.

PHOTOS: Werner R. Ennesser for DAILY VOICE

Traffic was snarled in both directions.

