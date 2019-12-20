Hackensack Couple Charged After 2-Month-Old Is Hospitalized With Broken Arm, 13 Ribs, More

Bergen County sheriff’s officers arrested a Hackensack couple after they brought their 2-month-old baby to the hospital with 13 broken ribs, two clavicle fractures and a broken arm, among other injuries, authorities said.

William Galan, 35, and Heather Chambers, 37, were being held Friday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with child endangerment pending detention hearings the next morning, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The infant’s injuries “were inflicted by William Galan and Heather Chambers” and “no medical treatment was ever sought,” Musella said.

It all came to light after they took the baby to Hackensack University Medical Center, after which Musella’s Special Victims Unit was contacted by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, the prosecutor said.

