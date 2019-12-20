Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Paramus Car Dealership Manager Abducted, Raped Incapacitated Woman In NJ, Rockland
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hackensack Couple Charged After 2-Month-Old Is Hospitalized With Broken Arm, 13 Ribs, More

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Heather Chambers, William Galan
Heather Chambers, William Galan Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Bergen County sheriff’s officers arrested a Hackensack couple after they brought their 2-month-old baby to the hospital with 13 broken ribs, two clavicle fractures and a broken arm, among other injuries, authorities said.

William Galan, 35, and Heather Chambers, 37, were being held Friday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with child endangerment pending detention hearings the next morning, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The infant’s injuries “were inflicted by William Galan and Heather Chambers” and “no medical treatment was ever sought,” Musella said.

It all came to light after they took the baby to Hackensack University Medical Center, after which Musella’s Special Victims Unit was contacted by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, the prosecutor said.

******

ALSO SEE: The manager of a Paramus auto dealership abducted a drunken woman from a local restaurant and raped her in Bergen and Rockland counties, authorities charged.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/paramus/police-fire/prosecutor-paramus-car-dealership-manager-abducted-raped-incapacitated-woman-in-nj-rockland/780921/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.