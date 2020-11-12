Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hackensack Carpet Installer Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Same Juvenile For Years

Cecilia Levine
LUIS MOROCHO-SACAQUIRI
LUIS MOROCHO-SACAQUIRI Photo Credit: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office

A 55-year-old carpet installer from Hackensack is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile under the age of 18 for years, authorities said Thursday. 

Luis Morocho-Sacaquiri, who is married, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, sexual assault by contact, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated sexual contact Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

An investigation was launched Tuesday, Nov. 10, following a tip to police, Musella said.

It was not clear when the incidents began, how Morocho-Sacaquiri knew the alleged victim, or how old the alleged victim is.

The arrest is the result of a joint investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Robert Anzilotti and the Hackensack Police Department under the direction of Officer in Charge Captain Peter Busciglio.

Morocho-Sacaquiri was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

