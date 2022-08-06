Hackensack Carpenter Stabbed After Pool Game At Port Authority Bar

A 46-year-old Hackensack carpenter who stopped at the same Port Authority bar he's been going to for the past 25 years landed in the hospital this week when a fellow patron stabbed him over what he said was a game of pool.

The victim, who requested anonymity, went into McAnn's for a couple of beers after work as he always does, this time with his cousin visiting from the United Kingdom on Thursday, Aug. 4, he said.

"I don't know exactly what happened," said the victim, who requested anonymity. "All I know is we were playing pool, there was a dispute over money, and we got into a fight.

"The next thing you know I'm getting stabbed."

The bartender at McAnn's reportedly jumped over the bar to try to break things up, but got stabbed as well, according to the victim. The Hackensack man was treated at Bellevue Hospital for slashes to his forehead, neck and abdomen.

The suspect was arrested by Port Authority police, the NY Post reports.

Nothing like it has ever happened to the victim before he said.

"It really hasn't set in yet," said the victim. "It's just crazy, nobody thinks it's going to happen to them over a game of pool."

