Breaking News: Wanaque Driver Clocked At 145MPH On Route 17, Says NYSP
Hackensack Career Criminal, 47, Nabbed By Moonachie Police In Vehicle Break-In

Jerry DeMarco
Antonio Singletary
Antonio Singletary Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy MOONACHIE PD

Moonachie police nabbed a Hackensack ex-con with a 25-year criminal history moments after he’d smashed the window of a car and grabbed a purse, authorities said.

Officers Scott Lemongello and Sean Mulligan – responding to a call of someone trying vehicle door handles on Concord Street -- found Antonio Singletary, 47, on Moonachie Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, Police Chief Richard Behrens said.

Moments earlier, he’d smashed the window of a vehicle parked at a local business and taken a purse that contained several stolen credit cards and identifications that the officers found Singletary carrying, Behrens said.

Singletary, who previously lived for a time in North Carolina, has an extensive criminal history that includes arrests for burglary, robbery and drug and weapons possession, court records show.

SEE: Ex-Con Named in Englewood, Teaneck Burglaries

He served two four-year prison sentences for burglary in Southern State Correctional Facility in Cumberland County.

Moonachie police charged Singletary with burglary, theft and criminal mischief and turned him over to Hackensack police, who had a pair of warrants for his arrest.

They then sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

