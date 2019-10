Rescuers recovered the body of a 21-year-old man who jumped to his death Thursday afternoon from the lower level of the George Washington Bridge.

Port Authority police alerted the NYPD Harbor Unit after finding an abandoned vehicle on the Manhattan-bound side shortly before 12:30 p.m.

The unit brought the body to the Ross Dock in the Fort Lee section of Palisades Interstate Park a short time later, responders said.

