Gunman In Hillside Homicide Nabbed At Newark Airport, Prosecutor Says

A 30-year-old Newark man was arrested at Newark Airport Wednesday morning in connection with the killing of a 31-year-old Hillside man last month, authorities announced.

Darrius L. Easterling is accused of shooting Steven Zimmerman on the 1400 block of North Broad Street around 10 p.m. July 22, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi said.

Zimmerman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Peter Benza, who is prosecuting the case.

Easterling was identified as the gunman and later charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

Anyone with information about this matter is still urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492, Detective Nora Berrio at 908-370-3016, or Hillside Police Department Detective Natalie Ogonowski at 732-540-2029.

