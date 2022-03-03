Gunman Convicted In Mass Shooting That Killed 1, Hurt 3: Hudson Prosecutor

A gunman has been convicted by a Hudson County jury in a 2019 mass shooting that left a 40-year-old North Bergen victim dead, authorities announced.

Jonathan Haughey-Morales, 30, was convicted on Wednesday, March 2, on all charges relating to the shooting that killed Carlos Garcia and seriously injured three others in 2019, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Haughey-Morales was charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. The verdict was delivered before the Superior Court Judge Patrick J. Arre, after a two-week trial.

Officers responding to 2033 46th St. found four shooting victims around 3:30 a.m. on May 5, 2019, including 40-year-old Garcia, with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Two other males and one female were all taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where Garcia was pronounced dead at approximately 4:25 a.m.

Haughey-Morales was identified as the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting and apprehended in South Whitehall Township, PA, the following day.

Sentencing is scheduled for Friday, May 6. The State was represented at trial by Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Najma Rana.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.