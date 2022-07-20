Gunman Captured In Newark Shooting: Police

A Newark man is facing multiple charges for shooting another man after a fight in May, authorities said.

Alfuquan Huey was arrested on a warrant Wednesday, June 8, on Broad Street, Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said.

The 25-year-old man got into a fight with another man and then shot him inside a residential building on the 100 block of First Street around 8 a.m. May 25, police said.

Responding officers applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg to help stop the bleeding, they said. The victim was taken to University Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Cops recovered two .40 caliber spent shell casings at the scene of the shooting, police said.

Huey was later identified as the shooter, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, Malave said.

Huey has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

“Senseless gun violence will not be allowed to go on unchecked in Newark,” Malave said. “People who blatantly commit shootings will be quickly apprehended and brought to justice. I am grateful that our concerned citizens are increasingly coming forward to report those they see with guns on our streets. Police and community members working together to keep Newark safe is a winning formula,” he added.

