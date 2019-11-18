Gunfire Kills One, Wounds Three On Newark Street

One person was killed and three others were injured Monday night in a pair of shootings on the same Newark street, authorities said.

Gunfire broke out just after 5 p.m. on South 8th Street, off 12th Avenue, a neighborhood of mostly two-family homes.

The three hospitalized didn’t have life-threatening wounds, police said.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive or whether authorities had anyone in custody.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office was investigating, assisted by Newark police.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.