GUILTY: Sussex County Man, 47, Admits Attempted Sex Assault Of Teen

A Sussex County man admitted in court to trying to sexually assault a teen he had been talking to over text messages, authorities said.

Daniel M. Szluka, 47, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted sexual assault at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton on Friday, May 13, Prosecutor Francis A. Koch said in a release on Tuesday, May 17.

Szluka, of Branchville, tried to have the victim — aged between 13 and 16 — “engage in sexual penetration at his direction during text conversations,” Koch said.

Szluka is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, August 5.

Szluka was represented by Andrew Delaney, Esq. and Anthony Iacullo, Esq., while the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Brent M. Rafuse.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.