GUILTY: Sussex County Auto Shop Worker Admits Stealing Business Funds For More Than A Year

Valerie Musson
Hampton Body Works on Hampton House Road in Newton
Hampton Body Works on Hampton House Road in Newton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Sussex County man admitted in court to stealing funds from the auto repair shop he had been working at over the course of more than a year, authorities announced Thursday.

Kevin O’Shea, 38, pleaded guilty to theft at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton on Wednesday, Prosecutor Francis A. Koch said.

O’Shea, of Newton, admitted that he stole funds from Hampton Body Works while working there between January 2019 and March 2020, Koch said.

The exact amount stolen was not released.

O’Shea is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, April 22.

O’Shea was represented by Thomas F. Militano, Esq., while the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Brent M. Rafuse.

