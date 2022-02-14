GUILTY: Morris County Man Tried To Kidnap Young Boy, Sexually Assaulted Others, Prosecutor Says

A Morris County man was found guilty in a series of sexual assaults and the attempting kidnapping of a young child, authorities announced Monday.

A jury found Kyriakos Serghides, of Rockaway Borough, guilty of sexual assault, attempted kidnapping, luring, attempted sexual assault and two counts of child endangerment on Thursday, Feb. 10, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

The charges stemmed from separate incidents in August and September of 2015, when Serghides molested a five-year-old boy in the food court restroom at Rockaway Townsquare Mall and lured another five-year-old boy to leave a local Target store with him, Carroll said.

Serghides, 41, was acquitted of terroristic threats, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and unlawful possession of a weapon.

A psychiatrist initially found Serghides incompetent to stand trial and recommended the introduction of medicine to treat a bipolar-type disorder, DailyRecord reported.

Serghides remained in custody and is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, March 25.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.