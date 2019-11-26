Guest Helped Armed Robbers Who Broke Into Montclair Home During Party: PD

A 20-year-old Montclair man was accused of working with two teens who broke into an apartment during a party and held up guests at gunpoint, police said.

Officers responded to the Pine Street home around 10 p.m. Friday, where they spoke with a victim and Jonathan Funderburk. Two people in masks burst into the apartment shortly after Funderburk got there, and one checked the victim's bra, possibly for cash, she told police. Many of the guests and the two suspects left before police arrived.

Other officers responding to the call spotted two people who matched descriptions provided by witnesses. The two ran east on Bloomfield Avenue when police approached and were both caught following a short chase, police also said.

One of them was found with a loaded handgun and proceeds from the robbery, including money, an iPhone and earphones, according to authorities. That suspect, a 17-year-old Jersey City resident, was charged with robbery, burglary, conspiracy, resisting arrest, aggravated criminal sexual contact and weapons offenses.

The second suspect, also 17, was charged with robbery, burglary, resisting arrest and conspiracy.

Funderburk was charged with robbery, conspiracy, and two counts of use of a juvenile to commit a criminal offense after further investigation gave reason to believe that he had assisted the teens with the robbery, police said.

