Guess Who's Back? Accused NYC Carjackers Nabbed After Being Spotted At Same NJ Hotel Week Later

Two New York City women were arrested when police spotted them in the area of the same hotel where they had committed a carjacking nearly a week prior, authorities said.

Lauren Allen, 33 of the Bronx, and Ebonee Hazelwood, 32 of Manhattan -- who both had warrants out of Essex County -- were taken into custody Thursday when authorities spotted them, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Police responded to the Embassy Suites Hotel on Plaza Drive around 5:20 a.m. March 18, on reports that a 2017 Mercedes Benz was forcibly taken from the owner, Miller said.

A responding officer attempted to stop the vehicle when he spotted it on Harmon Meadow Boulevard, the chief said.

But the vehicle fled as another officer pursued it onto Route 3 East, Miller said.

The pursuit was terminated when the vehicle entered the Lincoln Tunnel and fled into New York City.

The carjacking victim was not injured during the incident.

A follow-up investigation helmed by Det. Sean Egan and Officer Kristen Bronowich found the stolen Mercedes on Madison Avenue in New York City, Miller said.

The investigation found that the suspects came to Secaucus in a Toyota Rav 4, which was stolen from New York City and later recovered by Secaucus police in the parking lot of the Embassy Suites Hotel.

Allen and Hazelwood were arrested without incident around 3:10 p.m. near the Embassy Suites Hotel on March 25, Miller said. Hazelwood had a key to the Mercedes at the time of her arrest, Miller said.

“I am proud of the determination to solve this case exhibited by the investigators,” the chief said. “This case is a representative example of the effort our Detective Division exhibits daily, and I am thankful for that.”

Hazelwood was charged with carjacking, eluding, conspiracy to commit carjacking and receiving stolen property, Miller said. She also had an active warrant out of Irvington, with bail set at $500, police said.

Allen was charged with conspiracy to commit carjacking and unlawful taking of means of conveyance, police said. She had two active warrants out of Newark, each with a bail of $150.00.

Both women were lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

