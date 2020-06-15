GRUESOME: Cresskill Woman Slain, Dumped In Overpeck Creek, Daughter And Older Teen In Custody

A 14-year-old Cresskill girl and a 19-year-old companion were in custody after her mother was brutally slain and her body dumped in Overpeck Creek in Teaneck before dawn Monday, Daily Voice has learned.

The girl's father, who apparently was divorced from the victim, had reported the Florence Avenue teen missing Sunday night.

An officer on patrol in Overpeck Park off Fort Lee Road later found an SUV parked near the boat ramp with blood and debris from inside next to it, Bergen County Prosecutor's Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti said.

The license plate was bent, apparently by someone's attempt to remove it, responders said.

Soon after, a Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 unit led officers to the 51-year-old victim's body, found in about four feet of water off the dock, Anzilotti told Daily Voice.

The body was bound, wrapped in a sheet and weighed with a five-pound bucket filled with chunks of concrete, kitty litter and other items, Anzilotti said.

The victim had been stabbed several times at her home, he said.

Her throat had been slashed, in addition to other stab and slash wounds, multiple responders told Daily Voice.

Responders descended on the park, where an officer stopped a ride-share car nearby with the girl and the man, 19, inside.

Their relationship to one another wasn't immediately clear.

Anzilotti, whose office is heading the investigation, said he couldn't officially characterize the girl's relationship to the victim because she's a juvenile.

Both were in custody and being interviewed by detectives Monday morning, with criminal charges against the man and delinquency complaints against the girl forthcoming, the chief said.

"There are no other suspects at large," he said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella issued a preliminary statement shortly before noon Monday:

"At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, the body of a 51-year-old female was discovered in Overpeck County Park in Teaneck, NJ. A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was stabbed and killed at her home in Cresskill, NJ, and in an effort to hide the crime, her body was wrapped, weighted down and placed in the water at the boat basin in the park.

"A 19-year-old male and a 14-year-old juvenile have been taken into custody but have not yet been charged.

"An investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit under the direction of Chief Robert Anzilotti, the Cresskill Police Department under the direction of Chief Edward J. Wrixon, and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office under the direction of Sheriff Anthony Cureton. No additional information is available at this time, but a formal statement will be issued later today."

Responders included Cresskill, Teaneck and Ridgefield Park police, along with sheriff's officers and Teaneck firefighters and the sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, including the vehicle.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

The body was found in Overpeck Creek. Kaitlyn Partington (GoogleMaps)

