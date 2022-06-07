Group Of Distressed Boaters Rescued From Lake Hopatcong, Police Say

Several distressed boaters were rescued from Lake Hopatcong, authorities said.

One adult in a trio of boaters aboard a pontoon vessel jumped into the water in the Great Cove section of the lake near Espanong Road on Saturday, July 2, Jefferson Township Police Capt. Robert Bush said in a release on Wednesday, July 6.

The adult quickly went into distress, prompting a second boater to enter the water in a rescue attempt, police said.

The second adult became fatigued and also went into distress, causing the third adult aboard the pontoon boat to jump in the water with an inflatable device.

While all three adults used the device to stay afloat, a second group of boaters observed the incident and jumped into the lake to help pull the victims safely from the water.

The boaters were then taken to the NJ State Police Marine Barracks, where they received medical assistance, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by New Jersey State Police.

