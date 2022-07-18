Grocery Store Worker Among Three Dead In Series Of Essex County Shootings

Three people were killed in a series of weekend shootings in Essex County, authorities said.

The first incident was on Friday, July 15 on Oak Street in East Orange, where Antwan McAdoo, 42, of North Carolina, was found with gunshot wounds, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

He was transported to University Hospital in Newark where he pronounced dead at 3:45 a.m. No arrests have been made.

The second incident occurred Saturday, July 16, on the 700 block of 20th Street in Newark. There, Rasheed Mells, 24, of Irvington, was found having suffered gunshot wounds around 6:05 p.m. He was pronounce dead at the scene and no arrests have been made.

On Sunday, July 17, Rabel Ramos-Gomez, 46, of Belleville, was shot while working in his corner grocery store on the 200 block of South 10th Street, Stephens said. He was pronounced dead around 4:15 p.m. No arrests have been made.

