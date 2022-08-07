'Great F—ing Pizza': Tough Critic Portnoy Stunned By Brand New NJ Restaurant

A brand-new North Jersey pizzeria is getting rave reviews from one of the toughest critics in the biz: Dave Portnoy.

The Pizza Shop by Flour got a visit from the Barstool founder at its newly-opened Jefferson Street digs for Portnoy's famous "One Bite" pizza review.

Previously occupied by longtime tenant Delfino, The Pizza Shop owners jumped right into pizza last March due to permit problems — despite plans to do a half restaurant/half pizza concept.

Anyway, their product didn't disappoint Portnoy.

"In the back of my head I'm always like, I want my pizza people to have been doing it for like 30 years, not six months," he said. "But I won't hold it against them because it looks really good."

He praised the shop's pizza for being thin, crispy, and tasty, despite being open for less than a year: "It's a f—ing great pizza," Portnoy said.

"I love this pizza. I really wish I didn't know they learned how to make it six months ago."

The score? An 8.2 out of 10.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.