Grand Jury Indicts Morris County Woman Charged With Drowning Weeks-Old Puppy

UPDATE: Ten months after authorities said she confessed to drowning a 10-week-old puppy in a lake, a Morris County woman was indicted on animal cruelty charges by a grand jury in Paterson.

Tonya Fea, 48, who claimed the Golden Retriever was already dead, was scheduled for a March 16 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Although state statutes allow a sentence of up to five years, she won’t likely go to prison but, rather, faces fines and court-imposed sanctions, including probation.

Fea, of Jefferson, was arrested last May thanks to a $12,000 reward posted by The Last Resort Animal Rescue after a member of the non-profit group found the dog’s body in a crate at the edge of Greenwood Pond in West Milford.

The puppy – which the group named Jenny -- had been drowned, a necropsy found.

"The puppy was dead and ice cold and soaking wet inside the crate, lake bed vegetation hanging on the crate," the organization's Nancy Warner wrote.

Also in the cage with Jenny was a wee-wee pad and a lead-crystal ice bucket that authorities believe was used to weigh it down.

The pads had some blood on them and were stuck to Jenny's head.

Township police detectives discovered that Fea had made an appointment at the West Milford Animal Hospital for a Golden Retriever puppy the same day that Jenny's body was found but didn't show up or cancel, according to court records.

Things fell into place after that.

#JusticeForJenny: Caged 10-Week-Old Golden Was Drowned In West Milford Lake, Rescue Group Says

Fea, who is being represented by defense attorney Richard Baldi, has remained free pending the outcome of her case.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Melissa Simsen is handling the case for the state.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.