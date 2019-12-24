GOTCHA! Prosecutor's Detectives Nab Accused Hackensack Killer, Accomplice In Brooklyn

Detectives captured an accused gunman who they said ruthlessly shot and killed a 22-year-old Hackensack man on a city street.

Jairo Echeverry, 20, of Hackensack was taken into custody in Brooklyn around 11 p.m. Monday, along with another repeat offender, Brian Guerrero, 27, of Paramus, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives from the NYPD's 72nd Precinct assisted Musella's homicide investigators in nabbing the pair, he said.

Echeverry was charged with murder and Guerrero with hindering his apprehension, the prosecutor said.

Both were being held in Brooklyn pending extradition, he said.

The victim, Christian Pacas, was "gunned down in cold blood" shortly before 1:20 a.m. Sunday, an investigator told Daily Voice at the time.

Pacas was struck three times, including once in the heart, responders said.

His body was found in the gutter on Grove Street between Kansas Street and Campbell Avenue, around the corner from the Bergen County Courthouse.

Echeverry was with Pacas when they got into a dispute, investigators said. The first shot hit him in the chest and the next two after he was on the ground, they said.

A warrant was later issued for Echeverry's arrest for murder.

Not 21 yet, Echeverry already has a considerable history of arrests as an adult, nearly all for drugs, in Hackensack and Garfield, records show.

Guerrero also has a criminal history, including an arrest just five days ago in Maywood -- after which a judge hours later ordered his release, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

Three years ago, police in Fort Lee charged Guerrero with attacking two people with an X-Acto knife.

