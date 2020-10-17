GOTCHA! Passaic Sheriff's Officer Captures Armed Attempted Murder Fugitive

A Paterson fugitive wanted on an attempted murder charge in Perth Amboy was carrying a handgun when he was captured by a Passaic County sheriff’s officer, authorities said.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Fajardo found Samuel A. Zarzuela, 20, behind the wheel of a Honda Accord illegally parked near a stop sign on Redwood Avenue, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

While speaking with him and Alberto R. Rosario-DeJesus, 19, the sergeant smelled raw marijuana, Berdnik said.

A search of the car turned up a Kel-Tec PF-9 9mm handgun.

Also found was a small amount of pot, along with a digital scale and small packaging bags, as well as $4,291 in suspected drug proceeds, all of which were seized along with the weapon, the sheriff said.

Both men were arrested and sent to the Passaic County Jail on various weapon and drug charges.

Zarzuela, who was also wanted on a weapons charge out of Passaic County, was expected to be turned over to Middlesex County authorities at some point on the attempted homicide charge.

******

******

