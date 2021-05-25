GOTCHA! NJ Citizens Posing As Minors Bust Men Trying To Lure Boys Online, Police Say

Men from Atlantic City, NJ and Chester County, PA were busted by concerned citizens posing as minors trying to lure boys online, authorities said Tuesday.

The concerned citizens posed as underage children on various social media sites and confronted the two men before notifying local law enforcement, ACPD spokesman Lt. Kevin Fair said.

Officers on Saturday responded to the 2400 block of Formicas Way on a report that Robert Catalano, 58, of Atlantic City attempted to lure a child to engage in sexual contact, Fair said.

The concerned citizens provided officers with screen shots and detailed information of communication between Catalano and an individual purporting to be a 14-year-old boy, Fair said.

On Sunday, police said, the concerned citizens notified officers that Mark Bloodgood, 58, of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, had engaged in messages with an individual purporting to be a 15-year-old boy to participate in sexual activity. Screenshots and detailed information were provided to detectives, Fair said.

Police did not say how or where Bloodgood was arrested.

Following an investigation by detectives of the Criminal Investigations Section, Catalano and Bloodgood were both criminally charged with luring/enticing a child by various means, Fair said.

Catalano and Bloodgood were being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

