Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: RECOGNIZE THEM? Twin Shepherds Abandoned On Palisades Interstate Parkway
DV Pilot Police & Fire

GOTCHA! NJ Citizens Posing As Minors Bust Men Trying To Lure Boys Online, Police Say

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Atlantic City police said they have arrested two men in their 50s for "attempting to lure boys" via the internet, authorities said, citing the help of concerned citizens.
Atlantic City police said they have arrested two men in their 50s for "attempting to lure boys" via the internet, authorities said, citing the help of concerned citizens. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Men from Atlantic City, NJ and Chester County, PA were busted by concerned citizens posing as minors trying to lure boys online, authorities said Tuesday.

The concerned citizens posed as underage children on various social media sites and confronted the two men before notifying local law enforcement, ACPD spokesman Lt. Kevin Fair said.

Officers on Saturday responded to the 2400 block of Formicas Way on a report that Robert Catalano, 58, of Atlantic City attempted to lure a child to engage in sexual contact, Fair said.

The concerned citizens provided officers with screen shots and detailed information of communication between Catalano and an individual purporting to be a 14-year-old boy, Fair said.

On Sunday, police said, the concerned citizens notified officers that Mark Bloodgood, 58, of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, had engaged in messages with an individual purporting to be a 15-year-old boy to participate in sexual activity. Screenshots and detailed information were provided to detectives, Fair said. 

Police did not say how or where Bloodgood was arrested.

Following an investigation by detectives of the Criminal Investigations Section, Catalano and Bloodgood were both criminally charged with luring/enticing a child by various means, Fair said. 

Catalano and Bloodgood were being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. 

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.