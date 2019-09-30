GOTCHA! Accused Wayne Bank Robber, 70, Captured In Little Falls, Suspected In Pequannock Holdup

Local police captured a Little Falls man who they said robbed a Wayne bank hours earlier -- and is suspected in another bank job last Thursday in Pequannock.

Authorities hadn't yet identified the 70-year-old suspect, who was being processed Monday afternoon at Wayne police headquarters.

With help from the FBI, Wayne detectives captured him a short time earlier at the corner of Main Street and Lincoln Avenue as the defendant returned home in a rented Nissan Altima used in Monday morning's holdup of a TD Bank branch on Valley Avenue, a law enforcement source told Daily Voice.

The Wayne robber fled the bank after claiming to have a weapon and explosives and demanding $20,000 just after 10 a.m., authorities said. It hadn't yet officially been determined whether he got any cash.

The bandit fled south toward Totowa in the rented car, authorities told Daily Voice

They said they also believe the man in custody also robbed a Wells Fargo on Route 23 in Pompton Plains around 10:45 a.m. last Thursday.

The robber in that holdup wore what witnesses said appeared to be a painted-on or fake beard, a black baseball cap and a hoodie -- similar to Monday's incident at the Wayne bank.

