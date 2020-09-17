Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Goose That Flew Into Car Windshield Dies, Parkway Driver Injured

Cecilia Levine
A goose was killed after flying into a car windshield Thursday.
A goose was killed after flying into a car windshield Thursday. Photo Credit: Alan D. Wilson/Wikimedia Commons

A driver sustained minor injuries and a goose was killed after it flew into the car's windshield on the Garden State Parkway in Woodcliff Lake Thursday evening.

The bird went through the windshield of a Toyota Corolla near milepost 169.8 around 7:10 p.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The goose was killed on impact and the 27-year-old driver -- from Massachusetts -- was taken to The Valley Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Goez said.

