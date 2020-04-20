'Gonna Run You Over If I See Anyone Get Tested': South Jersey Man Charged With Facebook Posts

“I’m gonna run you all over with my SUV if I see anyone getting tested,” a South Jersey man posted on Facebook after learning that a local Rite Aid opened a free drive-thru coronavirus testing site, authorities said.

Police in the Camden County town of Barrington arrested local resident Joseph M. Carr, 30, on Sunday on charges of making terroristic threats and violating state coronavirus emergency directives, state Attorney General Gurbur S. Grewal said.

The Barrington pharmacy on Monday became one of two Rite-Aids in New Jersey who’s set up testing sites outside their stores. Another is set to open Wednesday in Toms River.

After Carr learned that a COVID-19 testing center was being opened at the Rite Aid on Clements Bridge Road in Barrington, he posted messages on the “Barrington Parents” Facebook page under a false name, Grewal said.

Frightened residents called police, who traced the posts back to Carr, the attorney general said.

