GoFundMe For PA Girl Who Died Doing Tik Tok 'Blackout Challenge' Taken Down

A GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses for a Pennsylvania girl who died while participating in a TikTok challenge has been removed.

Nylah Anderson, 10, was found unconscious in her Chester bedroom on Dec. 12 after trying the "Blackout Challenge," which encourages participants to hold their breath until they pass out, Daily Voice previously reported.

Nylah was rushed to a local hospital where she died.

The page had raised over $7,700 as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Alyssa Metz-Topodas, a local mom hoping to help the family cope with their "tragic" loss, launched the fundraiser.

"Unfortunately, the attorney for the family demanded that I take the GoFundMe campaign down immediately. So, out of respect for the grieving family, I have taken it down and removed it from Facebook," she wrote in a message posted to the campaign Wednesday.

"First, thank you to all who generously gave to the cause described in my GoFundMe page," she added.

"These funds would have been a blessing to the family. I was trying to help people whom I didn’t know, because as a mother, and once becoming aware of this tragic story, I could only imagine the pain of losing a child."

All donations will be refunded to the fundraiser's donors within three to seven business days.

The girl's mom, Tawainna Anderson, urged parents to check on their children.

"You never know what you might find on their phones," she told ABC7. "You wouldn't think 10-year-olds would try this. They're trying because they're kids and they don't know better."

Nylah's obituary says she attended the Chester Community Charter School, where she loved learning languages. Services were held on Dec. 23.

