Goethals Bridge Jumper Airlifted After Being Found By Tug Boat Crew In Water

Cecilia Levine
Goethals Bridge and Front Street in Elizabeth.
Goethals Bridge and Front Street in Elizabeth. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man who leapt from the Goethals Bridge was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition Thursday, sources told Daily Voice.

A tug boat crew apparently spotted the man in the water under the bridge, and brought him to Front Street in Elizabeth after the 12:12 p.m. incident, sources said.

The man was airlifted to Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

It was not clear how long the male had been in the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

