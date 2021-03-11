Goethals Bridge Jumper Airlifted After Being Found By Tug Boat Crew In Water

A man who leapt from the Goethals Bridge was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition Thursday, sources told Daily Voice.

A tug boat crew apparently spotted the man in the water under the bridge, and brought him to Front Street in Elizabeth after the 12:12 p.m. incident, sources said.

The man was airlifted to Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

It was not clear how long the male had been in the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.