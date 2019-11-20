Go-Go Bar Owner, Dancers, Bartending Wife Busted In Paterson Prostitution Raid

Undercover vice squad detectives who raided a Paterson go-go bar found a dancer giving a patron oral sex in a lap dance booth, authorities said.

They arrested the owner, 62-year-old Thomas P. Humphrey of Riverdale, and his wife, Luciana, 45, along with four dancers, two bartenders and a security guard in the raid at Baby Dolls on Market Street, Police Director Jerry Speziale said Wednesday.

They also captured a fugitive wanted out of New York City and seized $6,679 in cash from the thriving business, Speziale said.

“Various complaints” about prostitution and drug dealing brought police to the Baby Dolls, where dancers propositioned patrons, then kicked back a portion of the proceeds to a manager or bartender, the director said.

Undercover detectives who entered the establishment immediately were propositioned by several dancers to pay for sex, he said.

Humphrey had $1,765 in illegal proceeds seized from him, while his wife, bartender Luciana Humphrey, 45, had $3,210 seized from her, Speziale said.

Both were charged with maintaining a house of prostitution, the director said.

So were security guard Thomas Baldwin, 38, of Hackensack, and bartender Luz Pastrana, 61, of Belleville, he said.

Arrested on prostitution charges were three dancers from the Bronx:

Ruth Hernandez, 19, who had $1,064 seized;

Rafelina Perez, 34, who had $389 taken;

Emma Diaz, who had $191 seized.

A fourth dancer charged with prostitution, Argentina Diaz-Devicioso, 49, of Utica, NY, had $60 taken, Speziale said.

All were released pending court hearings.

The fugitive from justice was identified as Lamont Moody, 42, who lives in the Alphabet City section of Manhattan. He was taken to the Passaic County Jail pending possible extradition proceedings.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.