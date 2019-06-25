‘Go Back To Mexico’: Boy, 13, Charged With Knocking Out Passaic Mom, Beating Son

Authorities confirmed Tuesday that they’d seized a 13-year-old Passaic boy who they said knocked out a mother with a punch, leaving her with serious injuries, after bullying her son and telling him to “go back to Mexico.”

The information was released following a news report in which Beronica Ruiz described being attacked after picking up her 12-year-old son from The Gifted and Talented Academy on Monroe Street in Passaic around 5 p.m. last Wednesday.

The 7th-grader was also punched by the older boy in the Lexington Avenue attack, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman confirmed.

Authorities issued a delinquency complaint against the boy accusing him of both aggravated and simple assault before releasing him to his parents.

The case will be heard behind closed doors in the Family Part of Superior Court in Paterson.

Ruiz said the trouble started at the school when her son, who is a U.S. citizen, was bullied.

"They told my son Mexicans should go behind the wall," she told News4 New York .

Mayor Hector Lora said he met with the family and spoke with police and school officials, as well as School Board members , “to make sure there is accountability and that this family receives justice.”

