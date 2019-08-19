Glen Rock Resident Confronts Burglar: One Caught, Another Sought

A Glen Rock resident struggled with a member of a burglary duo he found in his home Sunday night, authorities said.

The Fairview Avenue resident recovered a laptop and GPS unit taken by the intruder, who ran off with an accomplice, shortly before 11 p.m., Police Chief Glen Ackermann said.

Sgt. Bryan Scott later captured the second suspect, 31-year-old career criminal Angel Soler of Palisades Park, after finding him carrying burglary tools and a hypodermic syringe, the chief said.

Soler has a criminal history stretching back more than a decade, including an arrest last year with another ex-con who police said committed nearly a dozen burglaries in Palisades Park while using a phone app that allowed them to monitor police transmissions.

He was charged by Glen Rock police with possession of burglary tools and the syringe and ordered held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing in Hackensack.

Meanwhile, police continued to search for a black man, 20 to 30 years old, with short hair.

Anyone who might have seen him or has home surveillance video that may help identify him is asked to contact Detective Lucas Doney at (201) 670-3947 or ldoney@glenrockpolice.com .

