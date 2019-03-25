Glen Rock PD: Warrant To Search Pickup Produces 30 Heroin Bags, Crack -- And Driver's Arrest

Forced to get a warrant to search his pickup truck, Glen Rock police eventually charged an unlicensed driver with having 30 bags of heroin, a zip-locking bag of crack, eight hypodermic syringes and a hunting knife that they said he’d kept within reach in the vehicle.

Nicholas Pizza, 27, of Haskell turned himself in last week and was charged with drug- and weapon-related counts before being released pending court action, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

He also received traffic summonses for driving with a suspended license and with having bogus license plates and obstructed windows.

Pizza, after being processed, asked for help entering himself into a detox program, the chief said.

Lt. Chris Mc Inerney who made the necessary arrangements and took him to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus he said.

Officer TJ Graziani stopped Pizza on Lincoln Avenue near William Place last Monday, Ackermann said.

When Pizza refused to consent to a search of the truck, police brought him to headquarters, processed and released him and impounded the vehicle, the chief said.

Following a review by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, borough police got a warrant last Tuesday and searched the pickup, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.