Glen Rock PD: Thieves Steal Used Cooking Oil From Behind Restaurants

Two thieves in a white van siphoned used cooking oil that a Glen Rock shopping center owner was collecting for recycling, authorities said.

The property owner told police that he collects the used oil from two restaurants that leave it in drums behind the Maple Avenue shopping center.

Surveillance video shows the pair pulling around back in a white cargo van late Thursday night, getting out and removing the locks from the drums before pumping out the contents with a large hose, Lt. Frank Riggio said.

Commercial recyclers buy used cooking oil, which can be refined into biofuel that burns clean in most diesel engines.

