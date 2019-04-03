Glen Rock PD: Hawthorne DWI Driver Hits Fence, Fountain, Trees -- And House

A Hawthorne tax consultant was drunk when his car careened off the road before dawn, damaging a Glen Rock homeowner’s fence, fountain, trees and grass before hitting the house itself, authorities said.

Brian Taveras, 25, of Hawthorne was headed south on Lincoln Avenue when the crash occurred just before 2:30 p.m. Friday at the corner of Rock Road just across the border from Hawthorne, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Police charged Taveras with DWI and issued him a summons for careless driving, then released him to the custody of a sober adult while impounding his vehicle for 12 hours under John’s Law, the chief said.

