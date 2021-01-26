Glen Rock PD: DWI Hawthorne Driver Uses Shoulder To Pass Route 208 Traffic Following Crash

Seeing them, the driver quickly tried to return to a legal lane, they said.

With their vehicles blocking traffic to protect the stranded car, the officers stopped the Jeep driver -- and found that he was drunk, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Gavin Walsh, 52, of Hawthorne was taken into custody after the 3:50 p.m. incident on the southbound highway near Lincoln Avenue, the chief said.

His vehicle was towed and impounded for at least 12 hours, Ackermann said.

Police charged Walsh with DWI and gave him summonses for careless driving and improper passing before releasing him to a responsible family member, pending a court hearing, under John’s Law.

