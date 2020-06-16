Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Glen Rock PD: Detective Nabs Union County Man Who Threatened, Harassed Former Co-Worker

Jerry DeMarco
Gawargyous Shind
Gawargyous Shind Photo Credit: BCSO

A Union Township man who’d threatened and harassed a former female co-worker online was nabbed by a Glen Rock police detective, authorities said.

Detective Lucas Doney obtained a warrant and arrested 29-year-old Gawargyous Shind at his home last Wednesday on charges of cyber harassment and making terroristic threats, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The victim told police that Doney – who, records show, is an Egyptian national -- had threatened and harassed her for nearly a year.

“The nature of the communications has become increasingly alarming to the point that she fears for her personal safety,” Ackermann said.

Police sent Shind to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained for five days before a judge ordered him released Monday pending further court action following a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

