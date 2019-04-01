Glen Rock PD Charges Nanny With Stealing Electronics From Employers

Glen Rock police said they’re eyeing a nanny from Garfield whom they charged with stealing $2,000 worth of electronics from her employers in the theft of $18,500 worth of jewelry, as well.

The Rutland Road homeowners had given Sarah Zughbi, 28, full access to the inside of the family home when they hired her to care for their children, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Police who charged her with stealing $2,000 worth of electronics suspect that she also stole jewelry from the home over a two-month period and sold it a pawn shop, he said.

Zubhbi “remains a suspect in the theft of the jewelry but has not yet been charged with that offense,” the chief said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.