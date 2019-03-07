Glen Rock Homes Temporarily Evacuated, Roads Closed After Work Crew Ruptures Gas Main

Two dozen residents in the immediate area had to leave their homes after a Glen Rock DPW crew ruptured a gas line while doing work on a sidewalk ramp Wednesday morning.

Officials offered shelter at Borough Hall while repairs were done at the corner of Main Street and Argyle Road following the mishap just after 9:30 a.m.

Police transported several residents who didn't have vehicles, Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The De Boer Drive from northbound Route 208 was temporarily closed. Lower Main Street, Argyle Road and Southboro Lane were also temporarily blocked off.

The evacuated homes were on Argyle Road and portions of Main Street and Southboro Lane. A PSE&G crew stopped the leak around 11 a.m., allowing residents to return, Ackermann said.

All repairs were completed by early afternoon, the chief said.

Assisting Glen Rock police and firefighters were the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department and Glen Rock Office of Emergency Management, he said.

