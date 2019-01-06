Glen Rock Homeowner Targeted? $20,000 Worth Of Fish Tank Equipment Swiped, Along With Cash, Oxy

More than $20,000 worth of fish tank equipment was reported taken – along with $2,200 in cash and prescribed Oxycodone – during what a Glen Rock homeowner believes was a targeted burglary.

A friend who was checking on the house contacted the Nottingham Road homeowner after he discovered that a large fish tank in the basement had been tampered with, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The owner reported lights, pumps, electronics and corals related to the maintenance of fish tanks stolen, along with the cash and pills.

Possible pry marks were found on an interior door, Ackermann said, adding that a basement hatch also was found unlocked.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence, he said.

“The homeowner suspects that individuals with whom he has had business disputes over the purchase of fish tank supplies may have been involved,” the chief said.

Anyone who might have seen something or who has information that could help determine who was responsible is asked to call Glen Rock PD: (201) 652-3800 .

ALSO SEE: A 45-year-old Glen Rock motorcyclist was hospitalized with injuries that weren't life-threatening after being struck by a sedan Friday morning, authorities said.

