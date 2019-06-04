Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Glen Rock Businesswoman Gives Brokerage Firm Bank Info, Loses $5,400, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Borough detectives were investigating.
Borough detectives were investigating. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A Glen Rock entrepreneur lost $5,400 after she gave her bank account information to a brokerage firm, authorities said.

The victim told police she applied for a business loan with two different brokerage firms, providing one of them with the username and password to her bank account, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Both lenders apparently deposited funds in her account that exceeded the loan amount, he said.

“When she attempted to return the excess funds, she was notified by her bank that a fraudulent transaction had occurred,” the chief said.

Borough detectives were investigating.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.