Glen Rock Burglaries Raise Question: How Secure Is Your Home?

WORTH CONSIDERING: Glen Rock police are joining other local law enforcement agencies in reminding residents to keep their homes as secure as they can amid a series of recent burglaries in northwest Bergen County.

One of the most recent occurred around 8 p.m. Monday on Berry Place, where someone forced their way in through a rear door and fled with cash and jewelry, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

An unlocked rear door made it wasy for another burglar or burgars in the 500 block of Maple Avenue near Central School sometime during the afternoon last week, the chief said.

“Second-floor bedrooms were found ransacked and jewelry and other property, valued at approximately $2,900, were taken,” he said.

In an earlier break-in this month, a Waldron Avenue resident reported forced entry through a front door but nothing missing, Ackermann added.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal identification collected fingerprints and other evidence from all of the homes.

Meanwhile, the chief recommended several measures designed to prevent you from being a victim:

LOCKS on all entrances should be double-cylinder deadbolts with moveable collars. The deadbolt should have at least a one-inch throw containing a hardened steel insert and be protected by a latch guard;

DOORS and jambs should be of solid construction, with all exposed hinges pinned to prevent removal;

WINDOWS should have secure locks. Burglar-resistant glass treatments are also recommended, as are glass break sensors;

LIGHTS must provide optimum visibility, both inside and out, with those outside having vandal-proof covers over the lights and power source;

CREATE THE ILLUSION SOMEONE IS HOME with timer-controlled or motion-detector lights. Keep a radio or television on a timer to make it appear as if your house is occupied. Avoid clues that might tip-off a burglar that you are away, even for one evening. When you’re gone longer, arrange for the collection of mail and newspapers, have neighbors park a car in your driveway and keep some blinds or shades open (preferably on the second floor) to give the appearance that everything is normal;

ALARM SYSTEMS should be supplied by a licensed alarm company with a central monitoring station. Check the alarm system regularly and advertise its presence to deter break-ins;

SAFES should be fireproof, burglar resistant – and hidden;

SAFEGUARD YOUR VALUABLES by engraving jewelry, watches, televisions and other portable items with your Social Security number or other identifiable label. Consider storing valuable jewelry and cash in a bank safe-deposit box or a hidden safe inside your home. Most burglars go directly to the master bedroom looking for jewelry and other small items;

BUILDING EXTERIORS should be checked, including the roof, cellar and walls. Secure all openings. If there are shrubs around your house, think about trimming them so they won’t block clear visibility of your windows;

MAINTAIN GOOD VISIBILITY by not allowing landscaping, boxes, trash bins, vehicles or equipment that could help someone hide or get onto your roof.

CALL POLICE IMMEDIATELY if you see anyone or anything at all suspicious at or near your home. They would much rather rush out on a call that doesn’t produce an arrest than have you or your neighbors become victims.

