Girlfriend: Lodi Motorcyclist, 24, Critical With Major Injuries Needs 'Lots Of Prayers, Love'

UPDATE: A 24-year-old motorcyclist from Lodi reportedly remained in critical but stable condition Wednesday after crashing in a convenience store parking lot the night before. His girlfriend said he's fighting but still needs prayers and love.

Josey Munez underwent more than three hours of brain surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center to reduce and monitor the pressure in his brain, loved ones said.

Munez, a tow truck driver and landscaper, also suffered "a few broken ribs, a fractured scapula, spinal injury to his 16 and 17, multiple breaks in his left hand, a broken and two collapsed lungs," his girlfriend, Grace Parrish wrote Wednesday morning.

No other vehicles were involved in the 7:20 p.m. crash Tuesday in a Wawa parking lot on Essex Street in Lodi, authorities said.

It was Munez's second crash in seven months.

Another last September broke his arm in several places, shattered his pelvis and "tore his inner thigh down to the muscle," according to a GoFundMe page established by Carolynn Rose LiVecchi, his girlfriend at the time.

"Josey, unfortunately, does not have insurance. Therefore, he needs help paying his medical bills," wrote LiVecchi, who raised only $1,000 or so of the $30,000 goal.

Given the severity of his injuries in Tuesday night's crash, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was summoned, Lodi Police Chief Donald Scorzetti said.

Munez "is responding positively to painful stimuli, and that is about it -- for now," Parrish wrote Wednesday morning.

"Josey needs prayers, and love," she added. "Lots of it."

The 24-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in the Wawa parking lot on Essex Street in Lodi.

COURTESY: GoogleMaps

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.