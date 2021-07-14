Girl Struck, Killed By NJ Transit Train

A girl was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train Tuesday in North Jersey.

The Morris & Essex line train was heading to Dover in Morris County from New York Penn Station when it struck the girl at 12:15 p.m. in Maplewood, NJ Transit officials said.

The incident occurred just west of the station.

Morris and Essex Line rail service was temporarily suspended due to this incident. New Jersey Transit Police are on scene leading the investigation.

Sources with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice the girl was 14 years old.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.