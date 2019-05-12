Girl Struck By Vehicle In Newark In Critical Condition

A young girl was left in critical condition Sunday morning after she was hit by a vehicle on a Newark street, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

The victim, believed to be a 3-year-old, was struck shortly before 10 a.m. near Brookdale Avenue and 18th Avenue in the Vailsburg section. The driver left the scene.

The prosecutor's office is conducting the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

