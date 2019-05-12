Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Girl Struck By Vehicle In Newark In Critical Condition

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A little girl was hospitalized with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Newark Sunday.
A little girl was hospitalized with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Newark Sunday. Photo Credit: Google

A young girl was left in critical condition Sunday morning after she was hit by a vehicle on a Newark street, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

The victim, believed to be a 3-year-old, was struck shortly before 10 a.m. near Brookdale Avenue and 18th Avenue in the Vailsburg section. The driver left the scene.

The prosecutor's office is conducting the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.