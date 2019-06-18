Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Ridgefield House Explosion Victim, 48, Dies
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Girl, 6, Left Alone Overnight In SUV Parked On Jersey City Street: Police

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A little girl was left alone in a vehicle for several hours Sunday in Jersey City, police said.
A little girl was left alone in a vehicle for several hours Sunday in Jersey City, police said. Photo Credit: Google

A young girl is OK after she was left unattended in a vehicle for several hours in Jersey City this weekend, a police spokeswoman said.

Police responded to 850 Montgomery St., near St. Peter's University, around 11 a.m. Sunday morning after receiving a report of a child left unattended in an SUV. Witnesses said the six-year-old was left alone overnight for about nine hours, according to NJ.com, which first reported the story.

Zakaria Moustafa, 51, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. His relationship to the child was not immediately known.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.