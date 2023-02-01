Girl, 5, Killed, Family Hospitalized In Newark Hit-Run Crash: Sources

A young girl is dead and her family remains hospitalized following a fatal hit-and-run crash in Newark to close out the end of January, according to sources with direct knowledge of the incident.

The 5-year-old girl was struck and killed by a car, which left her father and a sibling in the hospital, according to Robert Florida, a spokesperson from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. The incident happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Sources say the driver left the scene of the crash. No additional information has been provided by officials.

